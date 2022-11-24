November 24, 2022

Cyprus Mail
RussiaUkraineWorld

Kremlin: Ukraine can end suffering by meeting Russian demands

By Reuters News Service00
heavily damaged ukrainian village of horenka
Local resident Tetiana Reznychenko stands near a wood stove installed in her flat, which has no electricity, heating and water, on the fifth floor of an apartment building destroyed by a Russian military strike in the Ukrainian village of Horenka

The Kremlin on Thursday denied that its attacks on Ukraine’s electricity network were aimed at civilians, but said Kyiv could “end the suffering” of its population by meeting Russia’s demands to resolve the conflict.

Repeated missile barrages against power infrastructure across Ukraine over the last few weeks have forced millions of people to go without light, water or heating for hours or days at a time, just as outdoor temperatures fall below freezing.

But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that “there have been no strikes on ‘social’ targets and there are none – special attention is paid to this”.

“As for targets that are directly or indirectly related to military potential, they are accordingly subject to strikes,” he said.

Peskov was asked how the suffering of Ukraine’s civilian population could be reconciled with President Vladimir Putin’s positions. Putin has said Russia does not wish to destroy Ukraine or its people.

“The leadership of Ukraine has every opportunity to bring the situation back to normal, has every opportunity to resolve the situation in such a way as to fulfil the requirements of the Russian side and, accordingly, end all possible suffering among the population.”

Related Posts

Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic

Reuters News Service

EU countries unhappy with 275 euro gas cap proposal

Reuters News Service

EU preparing new Russia sanctions package, von der Leyen says

Reuters News Service

Oil drops as Russian price cap proposal eases concerns about tight supply

Reuters News Service

For Chinese fans, World Cup highlights Covid lockdown blues

Reuters News Service

Russia bans ‘LGBT propaganda’ among people of all ages

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign