November 24, 2022

Cyprus Mail
EntertainmentWhat's On

New Stages Southeast: Presentation of works by Cypriot authors

By Eleni Philippou021
goethe theatre
New Stages Southeast

New Stages Southeast is a project of the Goethe-Instituts in the region of Southeast Europe, which is about promoting current and relevant social issues via contemporary theatre. The participating countries are Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Greece, Croatia, Romania, Serbia and Cyprus and this November 27 at 5pm, Nicosia’s Goethe centre will present works by Cypriot authors, in English and Greek.

After more than a year since the beginning of New Stages Southeast, the participants are ready to present the results of the project in Cyprus through the staging of excerpts from the works of the participating Cypriot authors. These works were created through workshops with playwrights from all over Southeast Europe and Cyprus that were led by the awarded German writer Ulrike Syha and took place at the Goethe-Institut in Nicosia in September 2021 and March 2022.

The event will include scratch performances based on texts by Maria Iole Karaolidou, Marios Konstantinou, Maria Kyriakou, Melina Papageorgiou, Aliye Ummanel, and the late Achim Wieland, directed by Athina Kasiou and moderated by Ulrike Syha.

New Stages Southeast

Presentation of works by Cypriot authors. November 27. Goethe-Institut Cyprus, Nicosia. 5pm. Free. Tel: 22-674606

Related Posts

Come Together Community Arts Festival

Eleni Philippou

Restaurant Review: Crosta Nostra, Nicosia

Jonathan Shkurko

Theatro Ena presents Goodbye to Berlin

Eleni Philippou

Pharos Arts Foundation lines up two concerts for early December

Eleni Philippou

Barcelona duo to perform and host music workshop

Eleni Philippou

I miss the land but does the land miss me?

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign