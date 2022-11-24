November 24, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Second arrest after 18 migrants arrive on boat

By Jonathan Shkurko059
File photo

Police arrested a second person following the arrival of a boat with illegal passengers off the coast of Famagusta on Saturday. He is reportedly a minor, but authorities are yet to confirm it.

A police statement said the boat arrived at about 12 noon on Saturday near Cape Greco. On board were 10 men, two women and eight children.

The boat and its passengers were taken to a fishing shelter in Paralimni.

Police investigations established that the boat left Syria on Friday afternoon.

Those onboard said a 24-year-old was the captain, which led to his arrest.

On Sunday he was taken before Famagusta District Court, where he was remanded for eight days.

Once police questioning was complete, the other 17 passengers were transferred to the Pournara reception centre in Kokkinotrimithia.

Related Posts

Earthquake shakes areas of Limassol and Paphos

Jonathan Shkurko

Man arrested in connection with car arson

Jonathan Shkurko

Anastasiades to meet Germany’s former Chancellor Merkel before return to Cyprus

Jonathan Shkurko

Cyprus can profit from past mining activity

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

‘Groundbreaking’ gender identity bill brought to the House

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign