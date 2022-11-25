November 25, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Black Friday should be over limited number of days say shopkeepers

By Nikolaos Prakas00
Photo: Christos Theodorides

Black Friday should be held over three days in Cyprus so consumers can enjoy the “incredible sales”, head of the small shopkeepers federation (Povek) Stephanos Koursaris said on Friday.

He added that he will soon send an invitation to the ministry of commerce to take on an initiative to start a dialogue with the employers’ organisations and business associations, with the aim of having another tactic in relation to Black Friday from next year.

“I am for Black Friday lasting just two to three days to entice people with the exceptional discounts,” he told CNA, on Black Friday.

He added that the institution of Black Friday, as a commercial activity, benefits the economy, benefits the businessmen, but above all it is also aimed at the benefit of the consumer.

“On this day businesses must offer the opportunity of the lowest price, so that the consumer benefits,” he said.

313921443 510298717720099 3661885277343900483 n

Commenting on the length of sales some stores are running, Koursaris said that in Cyprus by having them last a month or even longer it makes the consumer not interested.

However, he said this year the public is being reserved due to the economic difficulties.

“We don’t have the most ideal economic environment. You realise that everyone has problems. There are the costs of electricity, fuel and inflation, which have limited the financial capabilities of citizens. The purchases during this period will be limited to the financial capabilities of the consumers,” he said.

Meanwhile in the north, reports and videos showed long queues forming at the Ayios Dometios crossing point, as Turkish Cypriots were also heading to the sales.

Kibris Postasi reported that the queues from the north were of mostly “luxury vehicles”.

