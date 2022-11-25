November 25, 2022

Coronavirus: Seven deaths as weekly cases rise above 4,000

By Nikolaos Prakas02
A total of seven deaths and 4,214 cases of Covid-19 were recorded over the past week, the health ministry announced on Friday.

One more death announced had occurred in the previous year.

Four men and four women died from the disease, aged from 73 to 99.

Their deaths bring to 1,226 the number of people who have died in Cyprus from the disease since the start of the pandemic.

The health ministry added that 74 people are in hospital with Covid, while seven are in a serious condition.

The 4,214 cases were found from among 73,973 tests conducted from November 18 to 24, giving a positivity rate of 5.7 per cent.

The total number of positive cases in Cyprus since the start of the pandemic is 614,237.

 

