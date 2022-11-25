Daily News Briefing

November 25, 2022

In today’s episode, members of the public have reported that shops are taking advantage of today’s Black Friday shopping spree to enforce some shady pricing practices, the consumer protection service of the ministry of commerce said.   

In other news, opposition legislators piled on public broadcaster Cybc yesterday and accused it of devolving into mouthpiece for the government, during a discussion of the organisation’s budget for 2023, coming up for a vote at the plenum in early December.

Elsewhere, a 4.0 magnitude earthquake shook Cyprus early on Thursday. According to the department of geological survey, the epicentre was 30 kilometres northeast of Paphos.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

