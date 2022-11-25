November 25, 2022

Cyprus Mail
EuropeWorld

German cabinet approves gas, electricity price brake

By Reuters News Service025
file photo: illustration shows natural gas pipeline and german flag
FILE PHOTO: Model of natural gas pipeline and German flag. REUTERS

The German cabinet has approved planned gas and electricity price brakes in an expedited process, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday, as part of efforts by the government to tackle soaring energy bills for households and businesses.

Earlier on Friday, a spokesperson said the German government was confident it would have the measures passed by both houses of parliament in early December.

Scholz made the announcement during a visit by French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne to Berlin, during which the two countries signed a joint declaration to strengthen commitment to energy solidarity.

“We have to go farther and limit gas price increases and carry out structural reform of the electricity market to durably allow consumers to pay prices which are aligned to production costs”, Borne said, adding: “The right answer to this issue will be European and I am convinced we will converge on the issue.”

Related Posts

British crime agency recovers $65 mln of suspect money in Barclays accounts

Reuters News Service

EU delays talks on Russian oil price cap until next week

Reuters News Service

Three killed, at least eight injured in Brazil school shooting

Reuters News Service

Ukraine needs to be ‘far-sighted’ to secure peace, pope says

Reuters News Service

Black Friday faces green backlash in Belgium

Reuters News Service

Ukraine’s four nuclear power plants reconnected to grid

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign