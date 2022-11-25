Lidl Cyprus’ eco-friendly 20th store opens in Nicosia

On November 24, Lidl Cyprus officially opened its impressive latest store in Nicosia, which will operate with the most modern European standards and, as always, with a responsibility towards the environment.

Lidl Cyprus General Manager Spiros Kondylis cut the ribbon of the store, in the presence of Minister of Finance Constantinos Petrides, and Mayor of Strovolos Andreas Papacharalambous.

During this special ceremony, many friends and partners of Lidl Cyprus were also present, as well as the new store’s team, who welcomed its first customers with many surprises, delicious bites and many offers on the occasion of its first day of operation.

The new state-of-the-art Lidl store is located on 53 Tseriou Avenue, Strovolos, Nicosia and extends over 2,000 square metres, representing a total investment of six million euros for its design, construction of the building and its surrounding exterior spaces, executed, as always, with respect towards the environment.

Lidl Cyprus has once again demonstrated its eco-responsibility, with the new green store having environmentally-friendly refrigeration units powered by propane R-290, while the store also has more refrigerator meters for better preservation of even more products.

Additionally, Lidl Cyprus has also secured various certifications for its stores, such as the ISO ISO 50001 Green Certificate for its energy management system, and the EDGE certification for the green building renovation programme, to save carbon dioxide, water and energy.

Aiming to provide an easy service to its customers, the new store has everything the modern consumer needs for comfortable and economical purchases. From 101 parking spaces to three parking places for the disabled, three for parents with children and two charging parking stations for electric vehicles. There are also eight check-outs as well as spacious aisles, so that each element of the new store offers shoppers an upgraded experience.

“This new, state-of-the-art Lidl store is the seventh in Nicosia and is the result of an investment that exceeded six million euros,” noted Lidl Cyprus General Manager Kondylis. “It demonstrates unique advantages that concern the construction and design of the building, with a total area of over 2,000 sq. metres.

“Despite facing difficulties due to particular circumstances,” he continued, “the store was built with the persistence and zeal of the real estate agency and the Lidl Cyprus sales team, as well as with our chosen partners, the company D.T.A ATHANASIOU CONSTRUCTIONS LTD, whom I personally thank.”

In his own address, the Minister of Finance stressed the importance of the company’s presence in Cyprus, its responsibility towards the environment and its great support towards the local economy, local products and producers.

“Twelve years in Cyprus and they are now part of our society,” noted Finance Minister Petrides. “Lidl Cyprus’ products have been awarded for their superior taste and quality internationally, and, more specifically, halloumi has been exported to 26 countries with a value of over €19 million”.

Mayor of Strovolos Papacharalambous delivered an equally effusive address, stating, among other things that: “a new branch of Lidl supermarkets is coming to bring new life to Strovolos”.

“We are very happy that you’re investing further in our Municipality and doing business on a street with many possibilities, Tseriou Street,” he added. “And we’re glad you’re investing with sustainability principles in mind, as climate change is a real threat to us all.

“We also welcome the innovation you’re introducing with the installation of two electric vehicle-charging stations, because you have a vision and see into the future.”

Once again, Lidl Cyprus proves it remains faithful to its vision for a better tomorrow, and to its development plan for the continuous upgrade of its consumers’ shopping experience, thanks to its modern service, high quality and low prices.

Follow Lidl Cyprus at the following links: