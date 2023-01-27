January 27, 2023

Seven deaths put down to Covid in last week

By Antigoni Pitta0428
covid results 12 960x640

Seven people died from Covid and 1,934 cases were detected in the last week, the ministry of health said on Friday.

The new infections were detected from 66,251, giving a positivity rate of 2.92 per cent.

The seven deaths, between January 20 to 26, concerned five men, aged 63, 83, 98, 92 and 95 and two women, aged 86 and 82.

They bring the total number of deaths since the pandemic outbreak on the island to 1,287.

There are currently 69 Covid patients being treated in state hospitals, of whom 14 are in a serious condition, with eight intubated.

 

