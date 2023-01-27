January 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Thirteen-year-old rescued after falling into open pit

By Iole Damaskinos
Paphos fire fighters rescued a 13-year-old boy from a pit he fell into shortly before 4pm on Friday.

The boy fell into the three-metre-deep pit at a construction site in Tremithousa, in circumstances currently under investigation.

According to police spokesman, Michalis Nikolaou, the child had been playing with another child his age, when he fell into the uncovered pit.

The fire services managed to retrieve the boy and he was transferred by ambulance to the Paphos general hospital A&E to receive care for injuries sustained to his face and leg. The doctor on duty determined the boy had not suffered serious injury.

The Tremithousa community council was informed of the incident and police and labour officials were sent to inspect the site.

