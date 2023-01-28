January 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Banking and FinanceBusinessCyprusCyprus Business NewsCyprus by the Numbers

Cyprus banking system deposits increase by €590 million

By Kyriacos Nicolaou0198
germany economy euro notes money finance eu ecb

Deposits in the Cypriot banking system experienced an increase of approximately €590 million in December 2022, with their total balance exceeding €52 billion, according to a report published on Friday by the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC).

In addition, loans marked a net increase after five consecutive months of decline and reached €26.1 billion, with liquidity in the system standing at €26 billion.

According to the central bank report, total deposits in December 2022 recorded a net increase of €586.3 million. This figure excludes any changes resulting from reclassifications, exchange rate fluctuations, and other adjustments.

For comparison, total deposits experienced a net decrease of € 13.2 million in December 2022.

The annual rate of change stood at a growth of 0.4 per cent, compared to a decline of 0.1 per cent in November 2022.

What is more, there was a net increase of €92.1 million in total loans in December 2022, compared to a net decrease of €19.2 million in the previous month, with their total balance amounting to €26.1 billion.

The annual rate of change came in at a decrease of 0.2 per cent, compared to an increase of 0.8 per cent in November 2022.

Related Posts

Cyprus has taken ’many steps’ forward in cultivating a culture of data protection

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Recitals, concerts and gigs coming up

Eleni Philippou

Foreign ministry condemns Jerusalem synagogue attack

Source: Cyprus News Agency

From Limassol to Aconcagua: a Guinness World record for Cyprus

Alix Norman

UN Secretary-General expresses ‘full support’ for his Cyprus representative

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Restoration of credibility is bottom line for Demetriades

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign