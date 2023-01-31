January 31, 2023

Averof backs EAC role in renewables

By Elias Hazou00
Λεμεσός – Προεκλογική Αβέρωφ Νεοφύτου
Averof at a campaign event on Monday night

Disy leader and presidential candidate Averof Neophytou said on Tuesday he supports the Electricity Authority’s demand for a presence in the renewables sector.

His comments came after a visit to the Electricity Authority (EAC) headquarters in Nicosia, where he spoke with administration, management and staff.

“Without energy the economy cannot function. Let’s just imagine electricity switching off – tourism, hospitals, schools, medium-sized businesses, households, none of that would be able to function.

“This is why we support the EAC, but we also support their perfectly justified demand to get into renewables.”

Neophytou noted that, given that as of 2050 Cyprus will stop generating electricity from conventional fuels, the EAC should be afforded the possibility to enter the renewables sector.

In addition, the distribution network should be upgraded so as to better service electricity production from renewables.

EAC trade unions have threatened to enforce work-to-rule unless the government meets their demands – which relate to the EAC’s role in the renewables sector, the hiring of an additional 370 workers, and the state and status of the Dhekelia power station.

Imminent strike action, and power cuts, were averted back in December when the mediation of the labour minister bought the government some time.

