January 31, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEnvironment

Forestry department to give out free trees

By Andria Kades00
tv25saplings

The forestry department will be giving out free saplings in Paphos on Friday in four locations.

As part of its Celebration of the Tree, the saplings will be available starting at 11am at the Kato Pyrgos high school, the Pervola parking, the former police chief parking, the Polis Chrysochous central square.

