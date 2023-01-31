January 31, 2023

Learning the history of carnival through animation

A new series of events coming to Technopolis 20 brings entertainment and educational fun for children and families. Since its launch, the Paphos cultural centre has aimed to include families in its activities and offer creative opportunities to bring children closer to the arts. Now, these events will take place monthly, beginning this February and in the spirit of the carnival that is making its comeback after two years, a special workshop will take place on February 11.

Titled ‘Learning the history of the carnival through the art of animation’, the two-hour workshop, from 3pm to 5pm, is addressed to children aged six to 12. Facilitator and illustrator Panayiota Michael will lead children into an exploration of how the carnival began, what its history is and what its relationship is with the Greek God Dionysos. Children will be given a step-by-step guide on how to draw characters related to carnival history and the celebration of joy. Using their sketches, they will create a group video to further understand the art of animation. A limited number of places are available for the workshop, which costs €10.

Panayiota, a children’s book illustrator who is based in Paphos, has led numerous workshops in the past as she collaborates with schools and private organisations showing children how to create their own cartoon characters and make animated videos.

The next family event by Technopolis 20 in March is a musical gathering with Constantina Xenofontos and Charalambos Panteli on March 5. A morning session will introduce children to the traditional songs of Cyprus and Greece through musical and theatrical games.

 

Learning the History of the Carnival Through the Art of Animation

Animation workshop for children by Panayiota Michael. February 11. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 3pm-5pm. €10. Tel: 7000-2420

 

