January 31, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

National guard recruiting contract soldiers

By Andria Kades00
Comment Koumoullis As We Were Enjoying Our Coffees The Atmosphere Vibrated With Soldiers Chanting Slogans Such As ‘cyprus Is Greek’

The national guard is seeking to recruit contract soldiers to fill up its ranks, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.

Applications can be submitted online starting February 3 at 2pm until February 28 at 2pm.

For more information or questions, the defence ministry said individuals could call 1430 between 8am to 3pm or email [email protected] .

Applicants will undertake a test to assess their physical abilities as well as a military test to ensure their ability to fight. These are set to take place in March and applicants will be informed via email and text message.

To apply, applicants must be registered on the government portal https://www.gov.cy/gr which can be done online or at a citizens service point, with their ID.

Related Posts

Woman arrested over ‘girl with the hula hoop’ bronze statue theft

Andria Kades

Christodoulides’ team remains tight lipped over €200,000 donation

Elias Hazou

Murder attempt in Nicosia central prison

Andria Kades

Agriculture minister hits back over animal cruelty claims

Andria Kades

MPS call for delay in appointing overseers for casino

Elias Hazou

Presidential candidate accuses rival of stealing his ideas

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign