January 31, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

This March, High Commissioners open up their diaries to school students

By Iole Damaskinos051
high commission, high commissioner

The British and Australian high commissions on Tuesday launched a competition offering Cypriot students a chance to be ‘high commissioner for the week’.

In a first-of-its-kind event, the two high commissioners will open their doors to school students, who will be able to shadow them, joining them in several meetings and events, from March 6 to 10.

The programme will give the selected students a rare glimpse of the behind-the-scenes activities of the two Commonwealth diplomatic missions.

The week’s activities will be tailored to the interests and availability of the participating students and will include political and cultural events.

Students aged 15 to 18 from across the island are eligible to apply, via submission of a two-minute video entry, or a one-page written essay on the topic: “What I would do in my first week as high commissioner in London (UK) or Canberra (Australia).”

The British and Australian high commissioners will select the top entrants who will be invited to join the week’s programme.

Applicants can submit their response by email to [email protected] or through a direct message to @UKinCyprus on Twitter.

The deadline for applications is 11.59pm on Monday, February 13.

Successful applicants must have permission to participate from their parent/guardian and school.

Related Posts

List of products traded across Green Line set to grow

Nick Theodoulou

Turkish Cypriots express concern over café plans at Tekke mosque

Nikolaos Prakas

Concrete manufacturers angry at perceived phasing out of quarries (Update)

Iole Damaskinos

‘Here to stay,’ presidential candidate Demetriades tells supporters

Staff Reporter

Travelling Drama International Short Film Festival has screenings all over Cyprus

Eleni Philippou

Daily News Briefing

Paul Lambis
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign