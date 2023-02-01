February 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusHealth

Cypriot doctor on BBC 2 documentary

By Staff Reporter00
dr constantinos simillis

Cypriot doctor Constantinos Simillis who lives and works in the UK will feature in an episode of the BBC2 documentary Surgeons: At The Edge Of Life.

The fifth season, episode two, is to premiere on Wednesday at 9pm UK time, with Simillis’ family proud that he can raise awareness on issues such as the suffering of patients with bowel conditions – “as in Cyprus such conditions tend to still be a social taboo”.

The episode follows the colorectal team at Addenbrooke’s hospital in Cambridge UK, led by Simillis who is a permanent consultant colorectal and general surgeon. It will feature a 39-year-old man who has had severe Crohn’s disease since he was a teenager with devastating effects on his quality of life.

 

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Cypriot banking sector solvency index reaches 21.2 per cent

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Mix Reality ASCANIO receives new investment from KV Fund to expand tech team

Panis Pieri

Halloumi and Akamas ‘most significant’ achievements of agriculture ministry

Jonathan Shkurko

TUS Airways hits record number of passengers, reveals new plan

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Girl with strep A improving

Andria Kades

Redefining their identity

Paul Lambis
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign