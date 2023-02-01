February 1, 2023

Employers should ensure employees can go to the polls, says Oev

The Employers and Industrialists Federation (Oev) on Wednesday urged employers to make all necessary arrangements to ensure that all employees on the day of the presidential election, set to take place on February 5 and potentially on February 12, are able to go to the polls and exercise their right to vote.

Oev added that, even though voting is not compulsory, “people should not be discouraged to vote because they may be working on election day.”

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 6pm on February 5 with a one-hour lunch break at noon.

However, the presiding officer of each station may extend voting hours until no later than 9pm in the event of long queues.

