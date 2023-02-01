February 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusHealth

Girl with strep A improving

By Andria Kades00
hosp

The four-year-old girl being treated for strep A in Israel is no longer intubated and is in a better condition, the health ministry confirmed on Wednesday.

She has been Israel for six weeks and was intubated early on due to her critical condition.

Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela said “this is good news. I hope everything goes smoothly and that she will be back in Cyprus soon.”

The ministry’s communications advisor Konstantinos Athanasiou told CNA the girl “is being treated and her condition is improved”.

She was transferred to Israel in December shortly before Christmas in a stable but critical condition.

Related Posts

Redefining their identity

Paul Lambis

Woman remanded for statue theft

Andria Kades

Helmet wearing mandatory for cyclists

Nick Theodoulou

Some presidential candidates offer funding details

Andria Kades

Anastasiades bids farewell to Greece as president (Updated)

Jonathan Shkurko

Ministries working together to combat human trafficking

Antigoni Pitta
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign