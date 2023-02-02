February 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cycle police get tough in Paphos

By Jonathan Shkurko0319
Cycle police in action in Paphos

Cycle police in Paphos handed out a total of 94 out-of-court traffic fines in January, according to Paphos police spokesperson Michalis Nicolaou.

In addition to that, he said the same unit provided assistance to the public in 11 cases, was called to enforce security measures five times and provided assistance to other departments eight times.

Cycling police officers also carried out a total of 12 checks of suspicious vehicles. Nicolaou said police’s duties included providing advice to shop owners on the security measures for their properties and directions to both locals and tourists.

The unit, which was established in 2017, has been recently extended its area of operation, which now includes Yeroskippou and Chlorakas. Moreover, at times it has also been called to police football matches and to respond to incidents and reports of disorderly conduct at the town’s welfare office.

 

