Cyprus Business Now

Deloitte Cyprus on Wednesday announced that it has signed a sponsorship agreement with the Cyprus Olympic Committee (Koe), valid until the end of 2024, the year of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Deloitte joined the Cyprus Olympic Committee’s sponsorship programme as a Professional Services Sponsor.

As part of the sponsorship cooperation, a Koe delegation headed by President Georgios Chrysostomou visited Deloitte’s headquarters in Nicosia and met with Chief Executive Officer Pieris Markou.

The delegation, which was accompanied by gymnastics champion Anna Sokoleva and Judo champion Georgios Balarjishvili, also included Administrative Officers Giorgos Korellis and Giorgos Panagidis, as well as Press Officer Nikos Sofiopoulos.

On behalf of Deloitte, Giorgos Pantelidis (Chief Strategy Officer), Michelle Karaolides (Head of the Marketing and Communication Department) and Charalambos Charalambous (Lawyer at Deloitte Legal and member of the Cyprus National Archery Team) were also present.

“Our experience from the collaboration in previous years when Deloitte had the role of auditors of Koe is the best. Just recently, Deloitte and the International Olympic Committee announced their global partnership to promote the Olympic Movement until 2032,” Koe president Georgios Chrysostomou said.

“Our partnership, therefore, moves to the Professional Services Sponsorship level, and we will do our best to honour it in full,” he added.

Referring to the agreement, Pieris Markou noted that “we are particularly happy and proud, as today our collaboration with the Cyprus Olympic Committee is formalised, with which we will accompany the journey to the 2024 Olympic Games as a Professional Services Sponsor of the Commission”.

“This collaboration is the extension of the global relationship maintained by Deloitte with the International Olympic Committee, with a horizon of more than 10 years. Having as a guide our purpose “to make an impact that matters”, we could not be absent from the side of the Cyprus Olympic Committee and our athletes,” he added.

“There are, after all, so many things that Deloitte shares with sports: health, well-being, fair play, friendship, solidarity. Concepts that unite us and that make us fellow travellers of the Cyprus Olympic Committee in its noble struggle and purpose, to create a better future through sports,” Markou concluded.

The organisers of the Limassol Boat Show 2023, Dacor Advertising & Media Ltd and Limassol Marina Ltd, this week announced that the next edition of the region’s largest boat show will take place on May 18-21, 2023.

“After the unprecedented success and international recognition of the Limassol Boat Show in 2022, successfully gathering all aspects of the industry and consumers for a show of trade and entertainment, the appetite and anticipation for this year’s show have heightened,” the organisers said in a statement.

“The organisers look forward to building on record participation, unparalleled commercial success for exhibitors and sponsors, and a memorable programme of unique and glamourous events – elongating the show by another day for 2023, by popular demand,” they added.

According to the announcement, the 4-day boat show will showcase a unique range of high-end marine products and services from premier brands, manufacturers and suppliers operating in the maritime sector.

This includes the latest models across the industry, from trailer boats and tenders to superyachts, as well as charter operators, equipment suppliers, recreational fishing and diving products, water-sports specialists, jet skis, accessories and more.

“Product launches, brand experiences and hospitality from sponsors and partners combine to deliver a truly landmark gathering of the industry in the East Med region,” the statement said.

Moreover, preparations for the 2023 edition of the Limassol Boat Show are already well underway and further announcements for exhibitors, sponsors and visitors will be made shortly.

For more information about Limassol Boat Show 2023, please visit www.limassolboatshow.com or contact +357 25 577 750.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) ended Wednesday, February 1 with losses.

The general Cyprus Stock Market Index was at 98.10 points at 12:43 during the day, reflecting a decrease of 0.09 per cent over the previous day of trading.

The FTSE / CySE 20 Index was at 59.25 points, representing a drop of 0.08 per cent.

The total value of transactions came up to €19,718.

In terms of the sub-indexes, the alternative index increased by 0.17 per cent, while the main and investment firm indexes fell by 0.2 per cent and 0.38 per cent respectively. The hotel index remained stable.

The biggest investment interest was attracted by the Bank of Cyprus (-0.49 per cent), Hellenic Bank (+0.32 per cent), Demetra Holdings (-0.41 per cent), Blue Island (-1.75 per cent), and Petrolina (+0.83 per cent).