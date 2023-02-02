February 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Elias Neocleous law firm opens 2023 with a win

Prominent law firm Elias Neocleous & Co LLC has marked an early win for 2023, having been identified as the 2022 Cyprus Law Firm of the Year by Who’s Who Legal.

Published by independent publishing group, Law Business Research Limited, Who’s Who Legal is a guide which is principally designed to minimise the transactional expense and risk of receiving poor counsel.

The law firm expressed its delight in having been recognised, once again, by the publication, which has a reputation built upon the integrity and authority of its findings.

For more information, please speak with your usual contact at Elias Neocleous & Co LLC.

