Larnaca attracts host of international sports events for 2023

International sporting events including sambo, karate, cycling and women’s football will be held in Larnaca between February and April, the Larnaca Tourism Development and Promotion Company (Etap) has announced.

“The improvement of the sports facilities and the hotel potential of Larnaca, its convenient location and the good climatic conditions even in the winter season, make it a very attractive destination for the organisation of European and international sports competitions,” the announcement said.

During the February-April period, sports competitions will be held in the city and district that contribute, among other things, to alleviating the problem of seasonality, which is one of Etap’s goals, it added.

Last week the International judo tournament was held in Larnaca where approximately 700 athletes aged 8-21 participated, of which 300 were from abroad.

The Open International Sambo tournament will be held in the town from February 22-24 organised by the Cyprus Sambo Federation with the participation more than 200 athletes from about 15 countries, while a training camp will also follow.

In addition, for the first time, the Cyprus Social and Sports Dance Federation is organising an international dance competition from April 21-23, where more than 200 athletes from abroad will participate.

In the Kition Sports Centre, one of the most important Karate sports events will be hosted, from February 3 to 5, organised by the Cyprus Karate Federation. This is the 50th Pan-European Karate Championship for the ages U16, U18, U21, in which 1136 athletes from 48 countries will participate.

From February 4 to 11, athletes and teams of from all over the world will be in mountain areas of Larnaca to compete in the international Aphrodite Women Cycling Race. The route covers the villages of Tochni, Skarinou, Kornos, Lefkara, Vavatsinia, Ora, Kato Dry, Vavla and Agioi Vavatsinia.

According to the announcement, the Lefkara Country Run & Vertical Challenge will take place in mountain areas of Larnaca, specifically in Lefkara, on April 8-9. The event includes a 4-kilometre vertical challenge race as well as cross country races on a rural route, within the picturesque village of Lefkara and overlooking the Dipotamos fence.

Etap’s announcement also states that since Breakdance will be an Olympic sport beginning in Paris in 2024, the Non Stop Battles International international competitions are now included in the sports calandar.

This event will take place on February 11 and 12 at the Municipal Theatre and at the Metropolis Mall, respectively, and more than 100 contestants from more than 20 countries will participate.

The “Cyprus Women’s Cup”, which will take place from February 13 to 23, is returning after a two-year pause due to the pandemic. This tournament, which has been held since 2008, is considered one of the most important sports events in women’s football.

From March 25 to April 1, the Tennis Europe U16 matches will take place at the Larnaca Tennis Club. The games belong to category 3 and more than 100 athletes from about 20 countries are expected to participate.

Also, from March 25 to April 3, shooters from about 50 countries that will exceed 500, are expected to participate in the ISSF SKET-TRAP World Shooting Games. The competitions, organised by the Cyprus Shooting Federation in collaboration with the Larnaca Shooting Organisation, “are expected to attract great interest as the athletes will want to qualify for the Olympic Games”.

During the year, other international sports events will be held in a variety of sports – including beach and sea sports – supported by the deputy ministry of tourism, Etap and local authorities.