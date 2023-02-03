February 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Cyprus News Digest: Will the last TV debate flout the law and block participation of all but 3 candidates?

By Rosie Charalambous00
our view the three main contenders before thursday nights debate

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

  • Will the last TV debate before the presidential election flout the law and block participation of all but 3 candidates?
  • The WHO is opening a country office in Cyprus
  • Despite countless promises, our energy sector is still plagued by problems

Also available HERE

 

Related Posts

Covid-19: four deaths, 1,497 positive cases

Nick Theodoulou

Car stolen while mum took kid to school

Staff Reporter

Car arson in Limassol

Staff Reporter

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Comic Con set to return later this year

Katy Turner

Authorities issue rules for attending presidential proclamation ceremony

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign