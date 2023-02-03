February 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Middle EastWorld

Israeli troops shoot Palestinian man in West Bank

By Reuters News Service00
funeral of palestinian killed by israeli forces in west bank
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Mohammed Khabisah, who was killed by Israeli forces during clashes, during his funeral in Beita in the Israeli-occupied West Bank September 2021

 Israeli troops killed a Palestinian man near the northern West Bank city of Nablus on Friday, after the man tried to attack a soldier at a military outpost, the Israeli army said.

The incident is the latest in a series of similar episodes that have occurred almost daily over the past year as tensions in the occupied West Bank have flared, bringing the worst levels of violence in the area in more than a decade.

The Palestinian health ministry said the man was a 25-year-old from the city of Jenin but gave no other details.

The Israeli army said the man got out of a car and approached a military outpost near a brigade headquarters, despite being warned off by soldiers who shouted and fired into the air. He attempted to attack one of the soldiers before being shot by another soldier, a statement said.

In a separate incident, the army said an Israeli vehicle was fired on near the city of Rawabi, north of Ramallah but no injuries were reported.

Related Posts

Self-proclaimed bitcoin inventor’s $2.5 bln lawsuit can go to trial

Reuters News Service

Images of emaciated Iranian prisoner prompt outrage

Reuters News Service

China’s CanSino confident its mRNA COVID vaccine as good as Moderna, Pfizer shots

Reuters News Service

France leads push for EU to boost nuclear-produced hydrogen

Reuters News Service

Ten migrants die off Lampedusa coast, including baby and three women

Staff Reporter

Fashion designer Paco Rabanne dies aged 88

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign