February 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Symptomatic Covid-positive voters can get someone to take them to polls

By Staff Reporter00
People who are isolating due to Covid-19 and are not strong enough to go and vote alone, can get someone to take them, the health ministry said on Friday.

Those who choose to visit a polling station this way should use a double surgical mask or an FFP2 / KN95 or N95,

The person who has Covid should sit in the back seat of the car with open windows if possible.

They must observe personal hygiene protocols and immediately return to their isolation space after voting, the ministry said.

