February 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

3,700 new cancer cases each year in Cyprus

By Andria Kades01
Cyprus discovers an average of 3,700 cancer cases per year, the health ministry said on Saturday, marking World Cancer Day.

With the slogan ‘Close the Gap in Cancer Care’, the aim behind the day is to reduce inequalities in cancer care for all patients at all stages of the disease, in all regions, regardless of their socio-economic status.

“Cancer can affect anyone, regardless of age, gender or social status and puts enormous pressure on health systems in all countries. Providing better long-term care for patients living with cancer means reducing the disparities that exist both between and within each country,” the ministry said.

In Cyprus, an agreement allowing cancer patients the right to be forgotten where life insurance is concerned makes the country “a pioneering EU member state.” The development came into force on January 1 as part of a deal between Europa Donna Cyprus and the insurance association.

France, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal and Romania adopted national legislative initiatives to recognise a right to be forgotten for cancer survivors.

The ministry is also trying to implement a programme for the detection of colon cancer and has appointed the committee for the National Cancer Institute. It will be the scientific body of expertise in cancer matters that will undertake the organisation and coordination of all activities related to its treatment.

“World Cancer Day reminds us that cancer is a huge threat to the health of our population, and states must act on the pillars of prevention, early intervention, treatment and improving the quality of life of cancer patients,” it concluded.

