February 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Two arrested for breaking into home

By Andria Kades00
arrest

Two people who broke into a woman’s home in Famagusta and threatened her to hand over money and jewellery were arrested, police reported on Saturday.

The two, aged 26 and 25, had on January 30 entered the woman’s home and using violence and threats, demanding she give them valuables and cash.

She refused and after they searched her home themselves, left empty-handed as they found nothing they apparently wanted.

Police found evidence pointing to the 26 and 25-year-old and arrested them in the early hours of Saturday. Famagusta police continues investigations.

