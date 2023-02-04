February 4, 2023

Valentine’s drive-in cinema experience returns

By Eleni Philippou00
It is almost time for Valentine’s Day. To celebrate the day of love in unique fashion, Limassol Marina is offering a different kind of romantic experience. The Drive-in Cinema night returns this February 14 following last year’s successful event inviting lovebirds and beyond to celebrate at the Marina.

Taking outdoor cinema to another level, this event will have guests park their car at the Marina’s outdoor parking lot, tune in their radios and watch a classic romantic film, right next to the water. “A drive-in cinema under the stars and dining on the sea against the backdrop of the most picturesque Marina views will make this an unforgettable special day for you and your loved one,” say the organisers.

“During this year’s event,” they add, “one of the 50 greatest romantic movies of all time, will be shown on the big screen with two viewings available, at 7.15pm (latest entry 7pm) or 10.15pm (latest entry 10pm).”

Those interested in attending should book a place soon as they will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. Cinema tickets can be purchased by making a reservation at one of the below Limassol Marina restaurants on the same day: Gazebo Mare, Marina Breeze, Epsilon Resto Bar, Café Calma, Wagamama, TGI Fridays and Jamie Oliver Kitchen.

 

Valentine’s Drive-in Cinema

February 14. Limassol Marina, Limassol. For more information: 25-020020, [email protected]. Facebook event: Drive-in Cinema, Valentine’s Edition

 

