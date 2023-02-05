February 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

300 prisoners eligible to vote

By Staff Reporter035
prison 2
Nicosia central prison

Inmates at the Nicosia central prisons voted on Sunday in the presidential elections.

Deputy Director of the Prisons Department, Ioannis Kapnoullas told CNA that there were 300 prisoners registered to vote in a special booth setup although there were over 400 people eligible overall.

The prisons house in total 1,000 people. A special room was been set up to act as a polling station. The ballot boxes there opened at 7am and closed at 12 noon for a break, after which it reopened again 1pm for a further hour.

