Reports with details of Greek Cypriot property in the north on which Afik group of companies has built residential and tourist complexes were presented during Thursday’s proceedings in the trial of Turkish-Israeli developer Simon Aykut.

Aykut is charged with the development and sale of €43 million worth of property on Greek Cypriot land in the north. He had been arrested in June last year while attempting to cross from the north to the Republic.

He is the founder of the Afik Group, which has carried out various construction projects in the Trikomo area, many of which are believed to be on Greek Cypriot-owned land.

Thursday’s proceedings focused on three Afik Group developments, including beach complexes in Gastria and the Famagusta-Trikomo area, specifically Ceasar Beach and Ceasar Blue. A map showing the location of the complexes was also submitted.

The reports included details on the location, blueprints, descriptions, land area, and ownership of the plots.

Ceasar Beach was built on eight plots, while Ceasar Blue was constructed on 17. A total of 23 reports were prepared for the two developments.

Defence lawyer Maria Neofytou requested a postponement of the trial, citing the removal of some documents from the initial case file and asking to be provided with the submitted map.

The prosecution did not object, and the trial is set to continue on July 8 at 9.15am.