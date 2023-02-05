February 5, 2023

Archbishop votes with Cyprus problem a main concern

Archbishop Georgios (Photo: Christos Theodorides)

Archbishop Georgios voted in Paphos shortly after polls reopened at 1pm on Sunday, singling out the Cyprus problem as his main concern.

“With our eyes fixed on the issues of our nation, primarily the occupation, we hope that whoever wins will tackle the challenges and primarily to secure the human rights of our people – working towards a just solution to the Cyprus problem,” he said.

The new archbishop elected in December, was formerly the bishop of Paphos and the election to replace him in that capacity will take place on February 19.

Theoretically there are no candidates for the election but four members of the clergy have so far expressed an interest:  Archimandrites Ioannis Ioannou, Archimandrite Tychikos Bryonis, Bishop Christoforos of Karpasia and Bishop of Amathustos Nikolaos. The Holt Synod will have a final say.

 

 

