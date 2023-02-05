February 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Some roads in Troodos closed

By Staff Reporter0172
snow
Photo: Christos Theodorides

With a yellow weather warning in effect until 4pm, police have issued an advisory, warning that several roads are closed, making it difficult for some to reach polling stations.

The roads to Troodos are closed to all vehicles due to heavy snowfall. Specifically, the roads that are closed are Platres-Troodos, Karvouna-Troodos and Prodromou-Troodos.

Open roads for vehicles with 4-wheel drive or equipped with chains are Pedoulas – Prodromos, Pedoulas – Pinewood – Kakopetria, Prodromos – Platres, Prodromos – Lemythos, Lagoudera – Chandrio and Palechorio – Agro.

Open to all vehicles but slippery and dangerous are the roads Pedoulas – Moutoullas, Kykkou – Pedoulas, Kakopetrias – Karvounas, Kakopetrias – Spilion, Karvounas – Kyperountas – Agros and Agros – Papoutsas.

Also, on the Kykkos-Kambos road, rockslides have been observed.
In the district of Paphos, dense fog is permeating the Statos – Agios Fotios Chrysorogiatissa road.

