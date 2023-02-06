February 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Over €3,000 stolen from Polis Chrysochous petrol station

By Iole Damaskinos00
police car night 2
File photo

Police on Monday are investigating the theft of €3,000 from a Polis Chrysochous petrol station.

According to police spokesman Michalis Nikolaou on Sunday, at 22:30, the owner of the petrol station reported the alarm had gone off. The owner arrived at his business to find the glass doors broken and a leather bag containing €3,000 euros missing and €300 stolen from the cash register, as well as checks and bank documents.

CCTV footage showed the door had been rammed by a car, driven by a man in a hood. Police identified the car as stolen from Paphos on January 29.

Police later located the car which was found abandoned near Yiolou. The vehicle was sealed and towed to the Polis Chrysochous police station to be examined.

