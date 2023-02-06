February 6, 2023

Roads to Troodos closed due to heavy snowfall

Roads to Troodos are closed or have limited access to traffic on Monday due to heavy snowfall.

Specifically, the roads from Platres-Troodos, Karvounas-Troodos and Prodromos-Troodos are closed to traffic.

Open for vehicles with 4-wheel drive or equipped with snow chains are the roads Pedoulas – Prodromos, Pedoulas – Pinewood – Kakopetria, Prodromos – Platres, Prodromos – Lemythos, Karvounas – Kyperounda – Agros and Kakopetria – Karvouna.

Police urge the public to get informed before undertaking driving in these areas through updates posted on www.cypruspolicenews.com., Facebook (Facebook.com/cypolice and Twitter (twitter.com/Cyprus_Police).

