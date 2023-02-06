February 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s Weather: Chill moving in, snow, rain

By Staff Reporter07
snow weather
File photo

On Monday the weather will be mostly cloudy with rain and isolated storms expected and snowfall in the mountains. Winds will be south-westerly to north-westerly, strong up to 6 Beaufort. On the south and west coasts there will be very strong winds up to 7 Beaufort. The sea will be rough.

Temperatures will rise to 11 C inland, 14 C on the south and east coasts, 12 C on the west and north coasts and 3 C in the higher mountains. Frost will form in the mountains.

On Monday night, the weather will remain cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms expected on the west and north coasts and further snowfall. Winds will initially be south-westerly to north-westerly, strong to very strong, up to 6 Beaufort, turning to north-westerly, moderate to strong, up to 5 Beaufort. The sea will remain rough.

Temperatures will drop to 4 C inland, 7 C on the south and east coasts, 8 C on the west and north coasts and -3 C degrees in the higher mountains. Frost is expected to form in mountains as well as semi-mountainous regions.

On Tuesday, the weather will be partly cloudy with isolated rains expected from time-to-time, as well as snow in the mountains.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the weather will remain partly cloudy with possibility of rain. Light snowfall or sleet is also possible in semi-mountainous areas.

Temperatures will continue to drop until Thursday to reach significantly below average for the season.

The height of the snow in Troodos Square, has reached 42 cm.

