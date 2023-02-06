February 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Two arrests after 34kg cannabis found

By Andria Kades00
cannabis
File photo

Police on Monday arrested two people after 34kg of cannabis was found in Limassol.

According to police spokesman Christos Andreou, the drug squad received a tip off to search a flat and storeroom in Mesa Gitonia.

Officers found 34kg of cannabis and cannabis resin.

Two people aged 22 and 27 were arrested.

They are expected to be taken to court on Tuesday for a remand order.

