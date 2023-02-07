February 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Arrest after 300g found in car

By Jonathan Shkurko00
police photo weed
File photo

A 37-year-old man in Paralimni is in custody after he was found in possession of approximately 300g of cannabis during a routine traffic check.

According to Famagusta police spokesman Steve Theodoulou, the man was stopped at around 8pm on Monday.

When police officers approached his vehicle, they sensed a strong smell of cannabis coming from inside the man’s car.

Upon further investigations, they found a small bag containing the cannabis.

He was immediately arrested and taken to the closest police station, where he underwent a narcotest, which came out positive.

The 37-year-old will now have to appear in front of the Famagusta criminal court at a date yet to be set.

Related Posts

Ballot papers on their way to overseas polling stations

Iole Damaskinos

Drunk driver arrested, found to be staying in Cyprus illegally

Jonathan Shkurko

Anastasiades heads to Brussels

Jonathan Shkurko

Today’s Weather: Chilly with sporadic rains, snow and ice

Staff Reporter

New exhibitions in Nicosia, Larnaca and Limassol

Eleni Philippou

Daily News Briefing

Paul Lambis
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign