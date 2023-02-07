February 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Diko would be honoured to work with Disy says Papadopoulos

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Προεδρικές Εκλογές 2023 – Ψηφοφορία
Papadopoulos casting his vote on Sunday

Diko president Nicholas Papadoupoulos on Tuesday said he was open working with Disy, after the outgoing ruling party’s candidate did not make it to the runoff election on Sunday.

In a tweet, Papadoupoulos said his party, one of several smaller parties that backs independent candidate Nikos Christodoulides, is ready to start collaborating with Disy.

“We worked together with Disy in difficult times and kept the country on a path of stability,” he said.

“It would be an honour for Diko to work together again in a widely accepted government aiming for growth, prosperity and stability,” he said.

Independent candidates and smaller parties are now being courted for the runoff election between Christodoulides and Andreas Mavroyiannis.

Disy is set to decide later on Tuesday evening who, if anyone, it will back.

