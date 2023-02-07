February 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Old Nicosia building collapses

By Jonathan Shkurko00
arsinoe
Old Nicosia building collapses

The Nicosia municipality on Tuesday said that the partial collapse of a wall inside a building on Arsinoe street in old Nicosia has to be addressed by the Guardian of Turkish Cypriot properties as the building is an old Turkish Cypriot property.

According to the municipality, it is likely that the issue is linked to the demolition of an adjacent building, also a Turkish Cypriot property.

“The Nicosia municipality monitors all buildings in the old town, particularly those listed as dangerous, and regularly corresponds with the guardian informing him of the dangers concerning old Turkish Cypriot properties,” the municipality said.

So far, no statements have been made by the Turkish Cypriot properties guardian.

Related Posts

Family from north among those killed in earthquake

Nikolaos Prakas

Putting kindness at the centre of leadership

Paul Lambis

Workshop at SPEL encourages adults to slow down

Eleni Philippou

Voting for Mavroyiannis will not mean an Akel government – Stefanou

Andria Kades

Diko would be honoured to work with Disy says Papadopoulos

Jonathan Shkurko

Two and a half year prison sentence for aiding illegal entry

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign