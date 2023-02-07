February 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s Weather: Chilly with sporadic rains, snow and ice

By Staff Reporter0224
On Tuesday the weather will initially be partly cloudy with isolated rain and some snow in the mountains. During the day the weather will clear up to some degree in the south, with isolated rains still likely as well as light snowfall in the higher mountains. Winds will be northerly to north-westerly, moderate to strong, up to 5 Beaufort. The sea will be rough. Temperatures will rise to 11C inland, 13C on the west and north coasts, 12C on the south and east coasts and 2C in the higher mountains. Ice is expected in the mountains.

On Tuesday night the weather will be mostly clear with isolated light showers on the coasts. Winds will be mainly north to north-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be rough. Temperatures will drop to 2C in the interior, 6C on the coasts and -3C in the higher mountains. Ice is expected to form in mountains as well as in the semi-mountain regions.

On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday the weather will be partly cloudy with possibility of isolated rain. Light snowfall is expected in the mountains and light snow or sleet is possible in semi-mountainous areas. Ice is expected to form in the mountains and overnight in semi-mountainous regions.

Temperatures will drop on Wednesday and Thursday and a slight rise is expected on Friday, while still remaining below average for the season.

The height of the snow in Troodos Square, has reached 59 cm.

