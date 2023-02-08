Disy backs free vote and party place in opposition in elections runoff

The marathon Disy political bureau meeting on Tuesday night called to settle its stance going into the second round of the presidential election eventually backed a free vote and a party place in the opposition.

The divided party found itself on shaky ground as it sought to answer a fractious question: Do we support Andreas Mavroyiannis – seen as putting Akel in power, Nikos Christodoulides – denounced as a turncoat, or simply offer a free vote as part of the opposition?

Disy leader and unsuccessful presidential candidate Averof Neophytou missed a 10pm-scheduled interview with the state broadcaster due after the end of the meeting which became increasingly raucous.

The final party decision encouraged Disy supporters to vote according to their will, bearing in mind that the soon-to-be former ruling party will act as the opposition throughout the next presidential term, no matter whether Christodoulides or Mavroyiannis will be elected president.

The former is effectively seen as a person who deserted and betrayed the party, while the latter would, according to Disy, would put left-wing Akel in power.

Earlier in the meeting, Averof had sought to present a joint decision reached with President Nicos Anstasiades that the party back a free vote and to be in the opposition.

But it got off to a fiery start as Neophytou walked into cheers and cries of “no to defectors, no to traitors!”

Anastasiades did not attend the meeting with some saying “just as well” after Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou was mobbed by Disy supporters outside the hall. Prodromou on Sunday called on Disy to support Christodoulides, while the Cyprus Mail reported that the president also backs the former foreign minister and ex-Disy member.

In the chaotic scenes, with shouting and swearing, a journalist was involved in an altercation – only soothed after Neophytou intervened and called on the crowd to apologise.

For his part, Prodromou told members that the bureau should not be considering whether Christodoulides is a defector but should instead be concerned that Akel does not get into power.

Key backers of a free vote and being in opposition to a Christodoulides-led government were Transport Mininster Yiannis Karousos, Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides, and deputy social welfare minister Anastasia Anthousi.

Katie Clerides, daughter of Disy founder Glafcos Clerides, urged the party to back Mavroyiannis. She centred her argument in favour based on the Cyprus problem. Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos also argued in favour of Disy backing Mavroyiannis.

Foreign Minister Yiannis Kasoulides said he would personally back Mavroyiannis but argued that the party should go for a free vote.

But Neophytou also faced choppy waters as he was interrupted when he first began reading out the joint announcement, and there were shouts from the 300 members present – of whom only 151 can vote. Some argued that they were there for their voices to be heard and not to have statements read out to them.

Neophytou then said he would read the statement at the end.

As he walked towards the meeting room, Neophytou added that he will call a party meeting for March 11 for the election of a new party leader – in which he will again run.

“I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for the difficult but wonderful efforts we gave – for what we believe in, our principles and values,” Neophytou told the meeting.

It is understood that most speakers were in favour of a free vote.