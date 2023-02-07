Raucous Disy meeting over whether to back Christodoulides (Update 2)

Disy party leader Averof Neophytou appears to be backing a free vote and for the party to be in opposition, according to a joint decision reached with President Nicos Anastasiades.

Neophytou was interrupted when he first began reading out the joint announcement but was drowned out by some of the 300 members present. Some argued that they were there for their voices to be heard and not to have statements read out to them.

Neophytou then said he would read the statement at the end.

If the party backs a free vote it means that Disy will not urge its members to vote in a specific direction.

The meeting got off to a raucous start when Neophytou walked into cheers and cries of “no to defectors, no to traitors!”

The slogans, in reference to leading second-round candidate and former Disy member Nikos Christodoulides, colour the scene in which the divided party seeks a clearer path forward: whether to support Christodoulides in Sunday’s second round.

As he walked towards the meeting room, Neophytou added that he will call a party meeting for March 11 for the election of a new party leader – in which he will again run.

Katie Clerides, daughter of Disy founder Glafcos Clerides, urged the party to back Mavroyiannis. She centred her argument in favour based on the Cyprus problem.

Efthymios Diplaros, Disy vice president, had told RIK earlier the people had decided that the party should be in opposition. He expected that the political bureau would likely decide that the party will not partake in the upcoming government.

In Sunday’s election Neophytou finished third with 26.11 per cent of the vote. The run-off will be contested by Christodoulides, who came first with 32.04 per cent of the votes and Akel-backed Andreas Mavroyiannis who took 29.59 per cent.

Ahead of the Disy meeting, Nikos Christodoulides said that the party can have a significant role to play in a government of broad social acceptance under his presidency, the candidate said on Tuesday,

With Disy set to choose whether it will back Christodoulides or Andreas Mavroyiannis, both candidates are pulling out the stops to vie for the support of one of Cyprus’ biggest parties.

Christodoulides’ statement was sent directly to Disy leader Averof Neophytou and was published in Phileleftheros. His strategy appears to be offering Disy members ministerial posts – and a continuation of government power – in exchange for their votes.

“I strongly believe we are united by common concerns and we agree on important matters such as fiscal discipline, developing the economy, ending the deadlock over the Cyprus problem, effective dealing of the migration problem, the European direction of our country and many more,” Christodoulides said.

The candidate said he believed, Disy should have a significant role to successfully tackle current challenges. “It is the party that over the years, through cooperating with other political powers, defended financial and national stability.”

Christodoulides reiterated he was available to discuss matters further, and stressed his readiness for another meeting “even today”. Disy confirmed it received the letter but did not comment further.

Neophytou met with both Christodoulides and Mavroyiannis yesterday when they discussed their potential cooperation.

Elsewhere, Mavroyiannis is expected to announce on Wednesday who he would pick as finance minister should he be elected president. That is likely an effort to soothe some accusations that Akel cannot be trusted with the economy.

The Akel-backed candidate has made clear he will not engage in any “bazaar-like bargaining” but would instead remain open to discuss things in a democratic manner. Though he is backed by Akel, the party said his election would not signify an Akel government. His campaign team has also stressed that ministerial posts will not be from Akel’s ranks.

Contrary to earlier reports, President Nicos Anastasiades will not be attending the Disy meeting, the Cyprus News Agency reported on Tuesday.

It is understood that Anastasiades had pressed hard for Disy to back Christodoulides on Sunday night. Most ministers walked out of the meeting in apparent show of distaste, with only two remaining.

The Cyprus Mail reported on Monday that Anastasiades astonished everyone when he told the gathering that Disy must announce its support for Christodoulides, who had stood as the candidate of Diko, Edek and Dipa against the party’s candidate, Neophytou. He told them that he had done some groundwork and some ministries would be given to Disy.

The president has long been accused of merely paying lip service to Neophytou’s now-failed candidacy – accusations that Anastasiades vehemently denies.