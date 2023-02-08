Jamie Oliver attends special event at namesake Engomi outlet

Star chef and restaurateur Jamie Oliver, paid a visit to Cyprus this month, dropping by his namesake Jamie’s Italian restaurant in Engomi on February 2, 2023.
The PHC Franchised Restaurants group, representatives of Jamie Oliver Restaurants in Cyprus, Jamie’s Italian, Jamie Oliver Kitchen and Jamie Oliver’s Diner, welcomed Oliver at a special event, together with selected partners and media representatives.
Attendees had the opportunity to meet the celebrity chef in person and enjoy a special set menu for the occasion, created by the restaurant’s chefs, as well as by Oliver himself.
Jamie Oliver’s first restaurant opened in Cyprus in 2016, with Jamie’s Italian being touted as the epitome of casual dining, offering visitors an unprecedented journey into authentic Italian cuisine with the chef’s signature.
Oliver and his top Italian partner Gennaro Contaldo, together with the restaurant’s experienced Cypriot chefs, created a menu of original dishes, made with fresh seasonal ingredients, placing an especial emphasis on free-range products and sustainable cultivation.
Then, in 2020, Jamie Oliver’s Diner came to Cyprus, with a menu inspired by the chef’s trips to the US, offering authentic American recipes, while being the first international brand to operate based on the new food sector trend of a “dark” or “ghost” kitchen. In other words, the public enjoys the menu exclusively at home, via a delivery service in Nicosia.
More recently, 2022 saw the opening of Oliver’s new restaurant in Limassol Marina, Jamie Oliver Kitchen. All the knowhow, experience and secrets of the famous chef, discovered during his many trips across the world, infuse the menu. At the same time, one can savour the view of the blue sea, while in summer, diners can enjoy signature cocktails at the restaurant’s outdoor bar, which operates until late.
Ultimately, Jamie Oliver restaurants offer the Cypriot public a combination of international, Mediterranean and American cuisine, while, together with PHC Franchised Restaurants, they are committed to cater to every taste and culinary preference of the public, perfectly balancing quality and price, with the possibility of establishing future Jamie Oliver restaurants in other important areas of the island.