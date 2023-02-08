Top 5 Movies to watch on horses

There is something special about horses. We are sure you would all agree. It is a majestic, powerful animal, capable of displaying a broad range of emotions. No matter how they are surrounded, they are highly communicative and thrive in social situations. Horses are capable of developing such strong bonds with humans because of these qualities.

There is a long history of human-horse relationships. In the course of their evolution and domestication, horses have grown into valuable sources of transportation, labour, and companionship. Horses are unique among mammals in that they can form a lifelong emotional bond with humans that is mutually beneficial. Today, horses remain a great source of human companionship, having served humans for thousands of years. In cases of anxiety or depression, they can be a great source of support for sufferers.

Additionally, they offer an invaluable friend to lonely individuals who do not have anyone else to talk to. Although horses are well-known as therapy animals, they can also be excellent teachers! We learn a lot from horses through their spontaneous, but insightful comments and observations.

Additionally, they offer an invaluable friend to lonely individuals who do not have anyone else to talk to. Although horses are well-known as therapy animals, they can also be excellent teachers! We learn a lot from horses through their spontaneous, but insightful comments and observations.

Humans have learned many important lessons from them that we would not have learned otherwise. Their example makes us more patient, respectful, and humble. Many people don't realize how healthy horses are! Aside from their strong legs and strong teeth, they also have an incredible immune system, allowing them to keep us healthy just by being around them. If you love horses as much as we do, this post is for you. We have compiled a list of movies that have many beautiful horses in them.

On that note, let us talk about these amazing movies:

Black Beauty

Since the Silent Era, Anna Sewell’s “Black Beauty” has been adapted for the screen a number of times. The movie follows the story of Black Beauty, a magnificent black horse. Alan Cumming narrates it and shows us the world through his eyes. Beginning with Black Beauty’s birth, the movie heads into the future when he falls in love with another mare called Ginger. Horses are shown in a special light through the story of Black Beauty, which makes this adaptation one of the best.

Lean on Pete

Charley Thompson is a fifteen-year-old protagonist in the film. There are three things he wants in life: a home, food, and a high school he can attend for more than a few weeks out of the year. Having a single father who works in warehouses across the Pacific Northwest, he finds stability hard to come by. In the hope of a new beginning, Charley goes to Portland, Oregon, where he works for a washed-up horse trainer and meets a failing racehorse named Lean on Pete. What happens next? That is an interesting story and you will have to watch the movie to find that out. Not to mention, the horse is just majestic!

Seabiscuit

The movie is based on a true story about a horse named Seabiscuit that was small and lazy. Early in his life, he was mainly concerned with sleeping and eating and he had poor manners. His life changed when he met three men who would make him one of the most beloved sports legends of the 1930s. Among them was the owner Charles Howard who recognized the potential in outcasts, the trainer Tom Smith, who was called a screwball for believing he could heal horses that other trainers would have put down, as well as Red Pollard, who settled for anything during the Depression and became an exercise boy and stable cleaner.

The Horse Whisperer

The story revolves around a man who has courage and patience when faced with a horse in need of care, a woman in need of assistance, and a child. The sweeping landscapes of this composition evoke a sense of healing serenity. Even though we suspect an unhappy New Yorker who moves to Montana will also be unhappy in Montana, it is still comforting to believe the myth.

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron

The animals do not speak in “Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron,” and we think that’s important to the film’s success. It elevates the story from a children’s fantasy to one wider audience can enjoy, because although the stallion’s adventures are admittedly pumped-up melodrama, the hero is nevertheless a horse and not a human with four legs. There is a whole level of cuteness that the movie avoids, and a kind of narrative strength it gains in the process.

Wrapping Up

Though there are many horse movies available on the internet. However, these are the best ones. We hope you will enjoy every movie mentioned on the list.