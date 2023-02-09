February 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Christodoulides’ presidential bid supported by 67 academics

By Andria Kades00
ΑΜΜΟΧΩΣΤΟΣ ΓΥΝΑΙΚΕΣ
Nikos Christodoulides

A number of academics on Thursday publicly threw their weight behind presidential candidate Nikos Christodoulides.

The support, signed by 67 academics, was published in a joint statement.

“We are deeply convinced that the candidacy of Nikos Christodoulides expresses the needs of our society for a true political rejuvenation in how our country is governed.

“This is based on the unity of political powers and support from a broad majority of citizens.”

The academics said Christoulides is led by democratic values and has an ethos and dignity that ensures he will successfully deal with any problems the country faces.

They urged Christoudoulides to further green and digitial transitions, as well as cementing Cyprus as a strong centre of education, research and business.

The academics range from a number of fields including history, international relations and robotics.

