February 9, 2023

Funeral of rescue worker Amac Arnavutoglu was held in northern Nicosia

In today’s episode, dozens of Turkish Cypriot children remained buried for a third day yesterday under the rubble of a devastating earthquake that killed thousands across southern Turkey and in Syria.

Also, Turkey has accepted Cyprus’ offer to send rescue teams to provide humanitarian aid to people affected by the devastating earthquake that claimed the lives of over 16,000 people.

Disy’s parliamentary leader and long-standing MP Nicos Tornaritis has come out in support of Nikos Christodoulides ahead of the second round of the presidential election.

Other big names to back the front-runner are former Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou and Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis.

The met office issued an orange weather warning overnight on Wednesday, warning of extremely low temperatures on the mountains.

All these and more in your Daily News Briefing, brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

