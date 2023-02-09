February 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Greens will not back a candidate in the second round

By Staff Reporter00
Cyprus Greens, Environmentalists' Movement

The Green party decided not to back either of the two remaining candidates on Sunday’s presidential election after the electoral conference returned a split vote.

Akel-backed Andreas Mavroyiannis secured 44.3 per cent in favour, followed by Nikos Christodoulides’ 32.8 per cent. Blank ballots accounted for 21.3 per cent.

The party would have backed a candidate had they secured 60 per cent of the vote, but with no such outcome the party advised a free vote.

The party also called on members of the electoral conference not to publicly participate in the campaign and not to partake in celebrations of the eventual victor.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Goal is to announce Sunday’s results at 7.30pm, Constantinou says

Jean Christou

The fir-covered jewel of Troodos

Paul Lambis

Cypriot rescue team grounded as Turkey says it does not need help

Nikolaos Prakas

Fourth body of a Turkish Cypriot child pulled out of earthquake rubble (update2)

Nikolaos Prakas

Christodoulides’ presidential bid supported by 67 academics

Andria Kades

Fengaros High 2023: Calling young and emerging artists

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign