February 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Coronavirus: Two deaths recorded this week from Covid

By Nikolaos Prakas01
Two deaths from Covid-19 and 1,355 new cases were recorded over the past week, the health ministry said on Friday.

The deaths were of a 96-year-old woman and a 78-year-old man. They bring to 1,293 the total number of deaths in Cyprus since the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, a total of 57 people are in hospital with the disease.

The ministry added that 62,357 tests for Covid-19 were conducted over the past week, from which the 1,355 cases were detected.

The total number of cases recorded in Cyprus since the start of the pandemic is 645,515.

 

